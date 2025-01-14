India's Women's Kho Kho Team Thrashes South Korea in World Cup Opener

In a powerful show of skill, the Indian women's Kho Kho team overwhelmed South Korea with a 175-18 victory on Tuesday night. Competing in their opening match at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the Women in Blue demonstrated stellar runs and strategic defenses.

Captain Priyanka Ingle, along with players Chaithra B and Meeru, set a formidable pace for India with consecutive dream runs, each earning a point, according to a statement. They effectively countered the 10 touchpoints scored by South Korea by the end of the first turn.

Building on their advantage, India launched an aggressive offense. Led by Nasreen Shaikh, Priyanka Ingle, and Reshma Rathod, the team achieved three all-out victories in just ninety seconds, advancing their score to 24. In a rapid push, they achieved a fourth all-out, boosting their lead by 22 points. Notably, Reshma Rathod achieved six touchpoints, while Meenu contributed 12 points through Other Dives, lifting the team's score to 94-10 after turn 2.

Turn 3 saw India maintaining the same high intensity, adding three more points with another dream run. Meanwhile, South Korea managed just eight points in their second innings of the turn. India's unyielding control persisted throughout the final turn, preventing their opponents from finding any rhythm. The match ended with India amassing 175 points, sending a clear message to their competitors as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)