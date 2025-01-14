Mohammedan SC Eyes Historic Double Against Chennaiyin FC

Mohammedan SC is set to take on Chennaiyin FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in the upcoming 2024-25 Indian Super League match this Wednesday. Mohammedan intends to clinch back-to-back victories for the first time this season, and Chennaiyin aims to break their away losing streak while improving their overall performance, having won only once in their last five ISL encounters, as stated in a release from the league.

Recently, Mohammedan SC has bolstered its defensive line, going unbeaten in three matches, including a narrow win against Bengaluru FC. In contrast, Chennaiyin FC has faltered in recent away games, failing to score in their last three matches. Mohammedan sees an opportunity to capitalize on Chennaiyin's struggles, hoping to add another clean sheet to their record-setting debut season defense run.

Currently, Mohammedan SC holds 12th place with 10 points from 15 matches, while Chennaiyin FC sits 10th with 16 points. Seeking an elusive home win, Mohammedan is wary of their vulnerability to headers—an area Chennaiyin might exploit. As both teams aim to close gaps and improve playoff chances, strategic defensive and offensive play will be crucial in this encounter.

