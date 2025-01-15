Tiger Woods Ventures into Tech-Infused Golf with Enthusiastic Debut

Tiger Woods, whose prowess and charm brought golf to unprecedented heights, embarked on a new venture on Tuesday as he debuted in a tech-driven, indoor team golf league co-founded with fellow golf star Rory McIlroy.

Even though his Jupiter Links Golf Club lost 12-1 to the Los Angeles Golf Club, the sport's most prominent player relished the fast-paced reimagining of this timeless sport. TGL, just a week old, showcased Woods as its marquee player, hoping to engage a broader and younger audience.

Decked out in a red shirt and white pants, Woods arrived to a lively crowd of 1,500 while 'Eye of the Tiger' resonated in the venue. The 15-time major winner, who had back surgery post-2024 British Open, was recovering from his recent injuries. Despite the set-backs, his presence captivated the audience throughout the event.

