Left Menu

Tiger Woods Ventures into Tech-Infused Golf with Enthusiastic Debut

Tiger Woods made his debut in a tech-driven indoor golf league co-founded with Rory McIlroy. Despite a tough start, the league aims to attract new fans with its fast-paced format. Woods, enthused, played before a packed crowd, gradually recovering from recent surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 08:09 IST
Tiger Woods Ventures into Tech-Infused Golf with Enthusiastic Debut
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, whose prowess and charm brought golf to unprecedented heights, embarked on a new venture on Tuesday as he debuted in a tech-driven, indoor team golf league co-founded with fellow golf star Rory McIlroy.

Even though his Jupiter Links Golf Club lost 12-1 to the Los Angeles Golf Club, the sport's most prominent player relished the fast-paced reimagining of this timeless sport. TGL, just a week old, showcased Woods as its marquee player, hoping to engage a broader and younger audience.

Decked out in a red shirt and white pants, Woods arrived to a lively crowd of 1,500 while 'Eye of the Tiger' resonated in the venue. The 15-time major winner, who had back surgery post-2024 British Open, was recovering from his recent injuries. Despite the set-backs, his presence captivated the audience throughout the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025