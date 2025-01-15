Tiger Woods Prioritizes Community Amidst Fires Over Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is placing community concerns above the Genesis Invitational amid the devastating fires in Los Angeles. The event, which Woods hosts, is slated for February, yet its location, Riviera Country Club, remains untouched.

Woods, after playing in a TGL indoor golf league, stressed the emphasis should be on helping those affected rather than the tournament's logistics. Fires have destroyed thousands of buildings and displaced numerous residents across Southern California.

Teammate Max Homa echoed Woods' sentiment, indicating the significance of safety and community over golf. Meanwhile, tournaments like the Genesis Invitational remain in limbo as officials consider the broader impact of the fires.

