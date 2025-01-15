Left Menu

Tiger Woods Prioritizes Community Amidst Fires Over Genesis Invitational

Amid devastating fires in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods emphasizes community over the upcoming Genesis Invitational, a PGA event he hosts. Woods, alongside golfer Max Homa, stresses that the focus remains on aiding those impacted by the fires, which have caused massive destruction in Southern California. No decisions about the tournament have been confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeachgardens | Updated: 15-01-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:26 IST
Tiger Woods Prioritizes Community Amidst Fires Over Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is placing community concerns above the Genesis Invitational amid the devastating fires in Los Angeles. The event, which Woods hosts, is slated for February, yet its location, Riviera Country Club, remains untouched.

Woods, after playing in a TGL indoor golf league, stressed the emphasis should be on helping those affected rather than the tournament's logistics. Fires have destroyed thousands of buildings and displaced numerous residents across Southern California.

Teammate Max Homa echoed Woods' sentiment, indicating the significance of safety and community over golf. Meanwhile, tournaments like the Genesis Invitational remain in limbo as officials consider the broader impact of the fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025