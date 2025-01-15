Klopp Criticizes Club World Cup Expansion

Jürgen Klopp, the head of global soccer for Red Bull, voiced strong criticism of the upcoming Club World Cup, scheduled to expand to 32 teams in the United States next summer. Klopp denounced the expansion as burdensome for already overworked players.

Despite Red Bull Salzburg's participation, Klopp labeled the competition as 'useless.' He argued that it offers no respite to players who have already participated in international tournaments like the World Cup and Copa America. According to Klopp, winning such a tournament comes at a heavy cost.

Klopp highlighted the rise of injuries in European football and advocated for reducing the number of games. He suggested fans explore other sports like handball and skiing during football breaks, emphasizing the need for a balanced sports calendar.

