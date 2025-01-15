SA20 Mid-Week Thrillers: Super Kings and Capitals Shine

SA20 cricket captivated fans with thrilling mid-week contests as Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals notched important victories. The Super Kings' spin trio of Tabraiz Shamsi, Donovan Ferreira, and Imran Tahir played a pivotal role in their 28-run triumph over Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead. Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals' seamers excelled in a commanding six-wicket win against the reigning champions, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Quinton de Kock's solitary knock of 55 was not enough to secure victory for the Super Giants as Shamsi, Ferreira, and Tahir dismantled the middle-order effectively. Tahir's stunning two-handed diving catch off Wiaan Mulder's stroke added to the JSK's defensive brilliance, leading to the Super Giants being bowled out for 141 in pursuit of 169.

Earlier, significant contributions from Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow, and Ferreira helped JSK set a competitive total. Gerald Coetzee's late fireworks further boosted their momentum. At Centurion, the Capitals' captain Rilee Rossouw's decision to bowl first led to their opponents' downfall. Eathan Bosch spearheaded the Capitals' attack, supported by Daryn Dupavillion, reducing the Sunrisers to 26/5. Despite Marco Jansen's courageous 51, the Sunrisers were bundled out for 113, enabling the Capitals to navigate a slightly rocky chase with Marques Ackerman and Liam Livingstone securing victory.

