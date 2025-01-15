Thrilling Upsets and Epic Comebacks at the Australian Open Day 4

Rain once again determined the rhythm of the Australian Open, as proceedings on the outer courts were suspended on the fourth day due to showers. However, no such issues halted the action at the Rod Laver Arena, where tennis greats continued their pursuit of glory.

Portugal's unseeded player, Nuno Borges, made headlines by defeating Australia's 27th seed Jordan Thompson in straight sets. Naomi Osaka, a two-time champion, launched a stirring comeback against Karolina Muchova, overturning a first-set loss to clinch victory.

In other notable matches, Novak Djokovic made history by playing his 430th Grand Slam singles match, breaking Roger Federer's record, while Carlos Alcaraz sailed smoothly into the third round. Despite the rain, intense battles and compelling narratives emerged, showcasing tennis at its finest.

(With inputs from agencies.)