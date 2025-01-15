Carlos Alcaraz's Serving Secrets: A Star's Quest for Perfection
Carlos Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, showcased a refined serve at the Australian Open, hinting at his ambitions to improve. After substantial training in the off-season, Alcaraz performed impressively against Yoshihito Nishioka. He continues to refine his technique and aspires to match top servers globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:47 IST
In a spectacular showing at the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz dominated with 14 aces against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, emphasizing his new serving technique.
The four-time Grand Slam winner has focused on enhancing his serve, following a disappointing performance against Alexander Shevchenko in the first round, prompting extensive coaching sessions.
Despite his substantial achievements, Alcaraz is keen on further improving, aspiring to compete with elite servers, while navigating the complexities of court scheduling at Melbourne Park.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement