Carlos Alcaraz's Serving Secrets: A Star's Quest for Perfection

In a spectacular showing at the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz dominated with 14 aces against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, emphasizing his new serving technique.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has focused on enhancing his serve, following a disappointing performance against Alexander Shevchenko in the first round, prompting extensive coaching sessions.

Despite his substantial achievements, Alcaraz is keen on further improving, aspiring to compete with elite servers, while navigating the complexities of court scheduling at Melbourne Park.

