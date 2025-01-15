Left Menu

Djokovic Dominates in Australian Open Progress

Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 win against Jaime Faria. The victory positioned Djokovic to contend for his 25th Grand Slam title and set up a match with Tomas Machac. Djokovic praised Faria's performance and potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:08 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic advanced further in the Australian Open with a commanding 6-1 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 victory over Jaime Faria. This win is another step for Djokovic as he eyes a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, confronting contenders making their Grand Slam debuts, found his groove quickly in the intense Melbourne competition. While American teenager Nishesh Basavareddy challenged him earlier, the Portuguese qualifier Faria posed a fresh set of challenges.

In a striking display, Djokovic overcame the resilient Faria in four sets, securing his 430th Grand Slam match victory and advancing to face Czech player Tomas Machac. Djokovic acknowledged Faria's determination, expressing optimism for the young player's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

