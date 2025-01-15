Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana Shatters Records with Blazing ODI Century

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana set a new benchmark by achieving the fastest ODI century by an Indian women's batter. She also became the first Asian woman to score 10 ODI centuries. Her explosive 135-run innings propelled India to a record-breaking total in their ODI match against Ireland.

Updated: 15-01-2025 15:06 IST
Smriti Mandhana. (Photo- BCCI Women X/@@BCCIWomen). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a historic display of batting prowess, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana emerged as a trailblazer, setting records in the third and final ODI against Ireland in Rajkot on Wednesday. She established herself as the fastest Indian women's batter to achieve a century in ODI, reaching this milestone in just 70 balls.

This achievement surpasses the previous record held by Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored a century in 87 balls against South Africa in Bengaluru last year. Mandhana's innings included a jaw-dropping 135 runs from 80 deliveries, embellished with 12 fours and seven sixes, at a strike rate of 168.75. This feat also marked her as the first Asian woman batter to hit 10 ODI centuries, placing her ahead of notable players like Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu.

Her prowess wasn't limited to her individual records. Alongside Pratika Rawal's formidable 154 off 129 balls, Mandhana's innings led India to their highest-ever ODI score of 435/5, surpassing their previous records across both men's and women's cricket. This exceptional performance set a new high bar in Indian women's cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

