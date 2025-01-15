Exciting Upsets and Triumphs: Drama Unfolds at the Australian Open

On day four of the Australian Open, the tournament delivered an array of thrilling encounters and unexpected outcomes. Notably, Arthur Fils emerged triumphant over Quentin Halys, while Coco Gauff secured her spot in the third round after defeating Jodie Burrage.

Naomi Osaka staged a remarkable comeback to overcome Karolina Muchova, demonstrating resilience in her third-round advancement. In another notable achievement, Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer's Grand Slam match record, registering his 430th singles match at major tournaments.

Despite rain interruptions affecting the outer courts, fans witnessed dramatic performances across Melbourne Park, setting an exciting tone for the days ahead. Top players like Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka also highlighted the action with solid performances.

