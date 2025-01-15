Left Menu

Epic Upsets and Triumphant Comebacks: Day 4 at the Australian Open

Day four of the Australian Open featured stunning upsets, remarkable comebacks, and milestone achievements as players battled through intense matches. Fans witnessed new tennis talents emerge, including Naomi Osaka's thrilling comeback and Djokovic's record-breaking performance. Rain interruptions didn't dampen the spirit of the tournament with exciting matches on the horizon.

Epic Upsets and Triumphant Comebacks: Day 4 at the Australian Open
Day four at the Australian Open was packed with breathtaking highlights and dramatic developments. French 14th seed Ugo Humbert overpowered Lebanese qualifier Hady Habib, setting up an all-French third round against Arthur Fils.

Czech prodigy Jakub Mensik delivered a jaw-dropping upset by defeating Norwegian sixth seed Casper Ruud. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka staged a dramatic comeback to beat Karolina Muchova, showcasing her resilience and determination on the court.

Novak Djokovic took the spotlight by breaking Roger Federer's Grand Slam matches record and advancing smoothly despite rain delays causing interruptions on the outer courts. As the competition intensifies, fans anticipate more thrilling encounters in the upcoming rounds.

