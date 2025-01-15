Left Menu

East Bengal Club's Fight Against Bias in Indian Super League

East Bengal Club has appealed to India's Union Sports Minister for intervention, alleging bias and unfair treatment in the Indian Super League. The club claims that past biases and the outdated 'refugees club' label have hindered their progress and led to unwarranted penalties in matches like the recent Kolkata Derby.

Updated: 15-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:04 IST
East Bengal Club has sought the intervention of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, claiming unfair treatment by Indian Super League organizers.

The club alleges systemic bias, stemming from their historical 'refugees club' label, has impeded their growth in Indian football.

A recent match, the 'Kolkata Derby,' highlighted these issues with alleged referee bias and controversial penalties.

East Bengal, emphasizing their enduring fighting spirit over 150 years, has been vocal about their challenges since India's independence, sending numerous complaints to football authorities.

The club remains determined to endure and thrive despite ongoing obstacles within the ISL framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

