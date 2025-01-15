Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks: Highlights from Day 4 of the Australian Open

Day four of the Australian Open witnessed an array of thrilling matches, with notable performances by Novak Djokovic, Tommy Paul, and Paula Badosa. There were upsets as Zheng Qinwen was defeated by Laura Siegemund and Casper Ruud fell to Jakub Mensik. Rain disrupted matches, but players persevered indoors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:59 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks: Highlights from Day 4 of the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open's fourth day was packed with excitement as top players battled through challenging matches, delivering notable upsets and comebacks. Among the highlights, Tommy Paul advanced after a win over Kei Nishikori, while Jack Draper overcame Thanasi Kokkinakis in a gripping five-set affair affected by Kokkinakis's injury.

In a day marred by weather interruptions, rain forced a suspension of play on outdoor courts. Indoors, Novak Djokovic continued his march by defeating Jaime Faria, marking his 150th Grand Slam singles win post-30. Paula Badosa, facing no resistance, brushed aside Talia Gibson to set up a clash with Marta Kostyuk.

Laura Siegemund caused a major upset by defeating Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, while young Jakub Mensik stunned Casper Ruud. The fourth day was a testament to resilience, with players like Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka showcasing remarkable second-set comebacks to advance further in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025