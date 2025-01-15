Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks: Highlights from Day 4 of the Australian Open
Day four of the Australian Open witnessed an array of thrilling matches, with notable performances by Novak Djokovic, Tommy Paul, and Paula Badosa. There were upsets as Zheng Qinwen was defeated by Laura Siegemund and Casper Ruud fell to Jakub Mensik. Rain disrupted matches, but players persevered indoors.
The Australian Open's fourth day was packed with excitement as top players battled through challenging matches, delivering notable upsets and comebacks. Among the highlights, Tommy Paul advanced after a win over Kei Nishikori, while Jack Draper overcame Thanasi Kokkinakis in a gripping five-set affair affected by Kokkinakis's injury.
In a day marred by weather interruptions, rain forced a suspension of play on outdoor courts. Indoors, Novak Djokovic continued his march by defeating Jaime Faria, marking his 150th Grand Slam singles win post-30. Paula Badosa, facing no resistance, brushed aside Talia Gibson to set up a clash with Marta Kostyuk.
Laura Siegemund caused a major upset by defeating Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, while young Jakub Mensik stunned Casper Ruud. The fourth day was a testament to resilience, with players like Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka showcasing remarkable second-set comebacks to advance further in the tournament.
