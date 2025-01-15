Tees Set for Golf Glory: International Series India Debuts on Subcontinent

The prestigious International Series India, boasting a prize of USD 2 million, is set to feature prominent names from the LIV Golf League and winners from the Asian Tour 2024 season. The series will kick off at the renowned DLF Golf and Country Club on January 30.

Among the lineup is reigning Major winner Bryson DeChambeau, known for his top-six finishes in three of the four Majors in 2024. He headlines a formidable field that includes Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, and Mexican talent Carlos Ortiz.

Notable Indian professionals like Jeev Milkha Singh and upcoming amateur Kartik Singh will also showcase their skills. This event marks the debut of the LIV Golf-backed series in India, a significant occasion for the subcontinent's golfing scene.

