Smriti Mandhana's Record-Breaking Feat Leads India to Historic Win Over Ireland

India's charismatic cricketer Smriti Mandhana orchestrated a record-breaking victory against Ireland. Mandhana's rapid-fire century set multiple records, leading India to a commanding win, but she stresses improvement in fielding and running as the team eyes the upcoming World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:22 IST
Cricketer
  • Country:
  • India

Charismatic Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana delivered an extraordinary performance on Wednesday, leading to a record-breaking triumph over Ireland. Despite the team's comprehensive clean sweep, Mandhana emphasized the need for enhancements in fielding and wicket-running.

Mandhana was pivotal in a number of record smashes as the team secured their biggest-ever One Day International (ODI) victory, with a 304-run win completing a 3-0 series clean sweep. She herself scored the fastest WODI century by an Indian woman, reaching the marker off just 70 balls.

India's decisive victory was noticeable after setting Ireland a daunting target of 436 runs, while Ireland managed only 131 runs before being bowled out in 31.4 overs. Mandhana's individual score of 135 came alongside opener Pratika Rawal's 154, resulting in the highest-ever total by an Indian team in ODIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

