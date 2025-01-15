Swiggy Ventures into Sports: A New Frontier

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has greenlit the creation of Swiggy Sports Private Limited, marking a significant expansion by Swiggy into the realm of sports and recreation. This new subsidiary was approved this week and will appear on paper January 15, 2025, according to a regulatory filing shared by the company.

The primary focus of Swiggy Sports will be a diverse range of sports activities. The venture will encompass team ownership, management, talent development, event organization, and facility operations. Further, Swiggy plans to acquire broadcasting rights and sponsorships, aiming to promote sports events through various business models.

The move represents a strategic diversification by Swiggy, traditionally known for its food and grocery delivery services. By branching into the sports sector, Swiggy looks to capitalize on new opportunities in the sports industry, potentially setting the stage for broadening its influence in an entirely new domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)