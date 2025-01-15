Left Menu

Swiggy Ventures into Sports: A New Frontier

Swiggy has gained approval to incorporate Swiggy Sports Private Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary. The new entity will engage in sports activities, including team ownership, management, event organization, and more. This move will diversify Swiggy's portfolio into sports and recreation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:45 IST
Swiggy Ventures into Sports: A New Frontier
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has greenlit the creation of Swiggy Sports Private Limited, marking a significant expansion by Swiggy into the realm of sports and recreation. This new subsidiary was approved this week and will appear on paper January 15, 2025, according to a regulatory filing shared by the company.

The primary focus of Swiggy Sports will be a diverse range of sports activities. The venture will encompass team ownership, management, talent development, event organization, and facility operations. Further, Swiggy plans to acquire broadcasting rights and sponsorships, aiming to promote sports events through various business models.

The move represents a strategic diversification by Swiggy, traditionally known for its food and grocery delivery services. By branching into the sports sector, Swiggy looks to capitalize on new opportunities in the sports industry, potentially setting the stage for broadening its influence in an entirely new domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025