Ireland's Rugby Renaissance: Key Players Return for Six Nations Quest

Ireland is set to enhance its bid for a third consecutive Six Nations title with several key players returning from injury. The team welcomed back fit-again hooker Dan Sheehan, along with wing James Lowe and fullback Hugo Keenan, boosting their lineup ahead of the tournament.

Sheehan, sidelined by ACL surgery, is expected to return to action with Leinster, eyeing Ireland's opening match against England on February 1. Interim coach Simon Easterby emphasized the importance of the team's competitive edge with these players back in the fold.

Easterby, stepping in for Andy Farrell, faces the challenge of leading a squad with experienced players and one uncapped talent, Jack Boyle. The team is focused on meeting the demands of the Six Nations, beginning with a crucial home match against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)