Soorma Hockey Club Triumphs in Thrilling Match Against Odisha Warriors
Soorma Hockey Club secured a 2-1 win against Odisha Warriors in the Women's Hockey India League. Hina Bano and Sonam scored for Soorma, while Freeke Moes netted a late goal for the Warriors. The match was intensely competitive, with Soorma ultimately prevailing through strategic counterattacks.
In a riveting encounter at the Women's Hockey India League, Soorma Hockey Club clinched a victory over Odisha Warriors with a 2-1 scoreline on Wednesday. Hina Bano began Soorma's scoring campaign in the sixth minute, while Sonam solidified their lead in the final quarter.
The Odisha Warriors, despite a strong start, couldn't capitalise on their chances. Baljeet Kaur initially tested Soorma's defense, and Sakshi Rana earned a penalty corner, though Ishika Chaudhary's attempt was thwarted. The match later saw Freeke Moes netting a goal for the Warriors, albeit too late to reverse their fortunes.
Soorma's triumph was marked by key plays such as Ajmina Kujur's left-wing counterattack and Charlotte Englebert's assist to Sonam. Despite a tense final few minutes, the Soorma team managed to defend their lead and secure the win, showcasing their strategic prowess and resilience under pressure.
