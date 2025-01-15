India's Kho Kho Team Stuns Iran in Dominant World Cup Display

The Indian women's Kho Kho team delivered another dominating performance at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, defeating Iran by a commanding 84 points. The victory followed their remarkable 175-18 win over South Korea, cementing their status as tournament favorites.

The match against Iran saw the Women in Blue exhibit their aggressive strategy from the onset, eliminating Iran's initial batch in just 33 seconds. Ashwini led the charge, while Meenu's form contributed significantly to their impressive 100-16 win, topped by a sensational 6-minute-8-second Dream Run in Turn 3.

Skipper Priyanka Ingle, along with Wazir Nirmala, Nirmala Bhati, and Nasreen, showcased exceptional skill and leadership, with Priyanka being named the best player. India's prowess was further demonstrated in their 64-34 triumph over Brazil, thrilling the crowd with strategic flair as they wrapped up Day 2 of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)