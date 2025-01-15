Anrich Nortje's Unfortunate Setback

South Africa's Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, dealing a blow to the national team. A nagging back injury has prevented the promising fast bowler from participating, adding to his history of persistent health issues.

Initially included in South Africa's squad for the tournament, Nortje's absence creates a gap in the lineup as the team prepares for their first match against Afghanistan on February 21. Possible replacements for Nortje include Gerald Coetzee, who is recovering from a groin strain, and the 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka.

Nortje's career has been plagued with injuries, restricting his participation in international cricket since March 2023. Nevertheless, he showcased his abilities during last year's Twenty20 World Cup, where South Africa reached the finals against India.

