India's Women's Kho Kho Team Dominates Iran, Propels to Quarter-finals

India's women's Kho Kho team triumphed over Iran with a decisive 84-point lead, securing their quarter-final position in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The team, showcasing brilliant skill and strategy, now stands as the tournament favorite after earlier defeating South Korea and Brazil with commanding performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:17 IST
India vs. Iran action (Photo: Kho Kho World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
India's women's Kho Kho team continued their remarkable run in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, overpowering Iran by 84 points to advance to the quarter-finals. The match, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, saw India establish dominance early on, eliminating Iran's initial players in a mere 33 seconds.

Star player Ashwini led the charge, while Meenu dazzled with her defensive prowess, contributing to India's commanding 100-16 victory. The team's strategic finesse was further evidenced during a crucial 6-minute-8-second Dream Run, effectively sealing their triumph. Wazir Nirmala's tactical guidance, along with pivotal performances by Captain Priyanka Ingle, Nirmala Bhati, and Nasreen, underscored India's status as tournament favorites.

Praising individual achievements, Mobina was lauded as the best attacker and Meenu as the best defender, with Priyanka Ingle receiving the best player award. Earlier in the tournament, India had decisively defeated South Korea and Brazil, showcasing their strategic depth and setting a high bar for competitors.

