India's Women's Kho Kho Team Dominates Iran, Propels to Quarter-finals

India's women's Kho Kho team continued their remarkable run in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, overpowering Iran by 84 points to advance to the quarter-finals. The match, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, saw India establish dominance early on, eliminating Iran's initial players in a mere 33 seconds.

Star player Ashwini led the charge, while Meenu dazzled with her defensive prowess, contributing to India's commanding 100-16 victory. The team's strategic finesse was further evidenced during a crucial 6-minute-8-second Dream Run, effectively sealing their triumph. Wazir Nirmala's tactical guidance, along with pivotal performances by Captain Priyanka Ingle, Nirmala Bhati, and Nasreen, underscored India's status as tournament favorites.

Praising individual achievements, Mobina was lauded as the best attacker and Meenu as the best defender, with Priyanka Ingle receiving the best player award. Earlier in the tournament, India had decisively defeated South Korea and Brazil, showcasing their strategic depth and setting a high bar for competitors.

