Golf Titans Converge at International Series India

In an impressive assembly, fifteen top-notch players from the LIV Golf League and nine victors from the Asian Tour's 2024 season are gearing up for the USD 2 million International Series India. Slated to take place at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram from January 30 to February 2, the event boasts one of the most elite fields in golf tournaments within the Indian subcontinent.

Leading the distinguished lineup is reigning major champion Bryson DeChambeau, noted for his stellar performances with top-six finishes in three out of four 2024 Majors, including a triumph at the US Open. Among the notable names joining him are Crushers GC teammates Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri, and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, alongside his captain Joaquin Niemann from Torque GC.

This tournament highlights India's growing prominence in global golf and offers a platform for both celebrated and emerging players to showcase their skills. It represents the first of ten elevated Asian Tour events this season, serving as an important pathway for players aiming to secure a place in the prestigious LIV Golf League, as stated in the LIV Golf League release.

