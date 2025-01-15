Jugraj Singh's Heroics Propel Bengal Tigers to Dominant Victory

Jugraj Singh's exceptional performance spearheaded the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a commanding 5-3 victory against UP Rudras in the Hockey India League. Breaking the Rudras' defensive resilience, Singh's brace included a stunning drag flick, aiding Bengal's climb to a comfortable lead.

The Tigers took an early advantage with Gauthier Boccard and Sukhjeet Singh contributing to a 3-0 halftime scoreline. Despite UP Rudras' late attempts to bounce back, propelled by Sam Ward's efforts in the final quarter, Bengal Tigers' robust defense stood firm to seal the win.

The Rudras showcased their persistence with two successful goals in the final moments, but could not overturn the tide set by the Tigers' explosive start. This fixture underscored the Tigers' strategic prowess and adaptability, leaving the Rudras a lesson in conversion and consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)