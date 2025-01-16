Left Menu

Raducanu Triumphs Amidst Star-Studded Australian Open

The Australian Open's fifth day saw Emma Raducanu overcoming Amanda Anisimova, while Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur advanced effortlessly. Daria Kasatkina defeated Wang Yafan, as the tournament continued with intense matches featuring top players like Djokovic and Sabalenka, leading to some unexpected exits and exciting advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 07:46 IST
Raducanu Triumphs Amidst Star-Studded Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The fifth day of the Australian Open unfolded with thrilling matches, notably featuring Emma Raducanu's victory over Amanda Anisimova despite a hip issue. Raducanu secured her place in the next round with a 6-3 7-5 win, keeping her championship hopes alive.

Elsewhere, Poland's Iga Swiatek, the second seed, confidently defeated Rebecca Sramkova with a swift 6-0 6-2 match, while Tunisian Ons Jabeur marked her advancement by beating Colombian Camila Osorio in straight sets 7-5 6-3.

In other matches, Russian Daria Kasatkina demonstrated dominance over Wang Yafan, winning 6-2 6-0. The day also highlighted significant achievements from Djokovic and Sabalenka, even as some high-profile competitors like Ruud faced unexpected early exits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025