Raducanu Triumphs Amidst Star-Studded Australian Open

The fifth day of the Australian Open unfolded with thrilling matches, notably featuring Emma Raducanu's victory over Amanda Anisimova despite a hip issue. Raducanu secured her place in the next round with a 6-3 7-5 win, keeping her championship hopes alive.

Elsewhere, Poland's Iga Swiatek, the second seed, confidently defeated Rebecca Sramkova with a swift 6-0 6-2 match, while Tunisian Ons Jabeur marked her advancement by beating Colombian Camila Osorio in straight sets 7-5 6-3.

In other matches, Russian Daria Kasatkina demonstrated dominance over Wang Yafan, winning 6-2 6-0. The day also highlighted significant achievements from Djokovic and Sabalenka, even as some high-profile competitors like Ruud faced unexpected early exits.

(With inputs from agencies.)