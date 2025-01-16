Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets on Day Five of the Australian Open 2024

The fifth day of the Australian Open 2024 saw significant upsets and thrilling matches. Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic's victory over Hubert Hurkacz and Emma Raducanu's advance by defeating Amanda Anisimova were highlights. Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur secured wins, while players like Alcaraz, Kasatkina, and Djokovic made impressive progress.

Updated: 16-01-2025 08:04 IST

  • Australia

Day five of the Australian Open 2024 was packed with excitement, with unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic stunning Polish 18th seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

Emma Raducanu overcame a hip problem to defeat Amanda Anisimova, marking her first advancement to the third round at Melbourne Park. She expressed enthusiasm for facing Iga Swiatek next, relishing the opportunity without pressure.

Top seeds like Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur sailed through their matches with ease, while the tournament continued to entertain with notable performances from stars including Djokovic and Kasatkina.

