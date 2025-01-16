Left Menu

Arsenal Forward's Wife Targets Online Abuse: An Urgent Call for Action

Sophia Havertz, wife of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, received online threats following Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United. Police are investigating the malicious communications. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and FIFA advocate for stronger action against online abuse in football, highlighting its devastating consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:00 IST
Arsenal logo Image Credit: ANI
Police are currently investigating online abuse directed at Sophia Havertz, wife of Arsenal's forward Kai Havertz, following Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United. The malicious messages were shared by Sophia on social media, sparking outrage and calls for action.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that a report on malicious communications was filed on January 12, marking the start of ongoing enquiries. The abuse followed Arsenal's exit from the FA Cup after losing on penalties, with Kai Havertz missing a crucial shot.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta condemned the abuse, urging for its eradication from the game. FIFA's Social Media Protection Service and England's Football Association are working to combat such hate, reflecting an industry-wide commitment to curbing online abuse in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

