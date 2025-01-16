Thrilling Action Unfolds at the Australian Open's Fifth Day

The Australian Open witnessed riveting matches on its fifth day, with players like American 21st seed Ben Shelton triumphing over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Shelton's win came with a 6-3 6-3 6-7(4) 6-4 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz, seeded fourth, made quick work of Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin, finishing the match in just 82 minutes with a dominant 6-2 6-1 6-0 victory. On the same day, home favorite Alex de Minaur advanced to the third round after defeating Tristan Boyer.

Emma Raducanu continued her impressive run, overcoming Amanda Anisimova and despite her previous injuries, is now set to face Iga Swiatek. Notable wins also came from Gael Monfils and Elena Rybakina, marking an eventful day at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)