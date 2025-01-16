Left Menu

Thrilling Action Unfolds at the Australian Open's Fifth Day

The fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park was filled with excitement. Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz emerged victorious, while Emma Raducanu set up a match against Iga Swiatek. Stars like Gael Monfils and Elena Rybakina secured their spots in the third round, showcasing formidable performances.

Updated: 16-01-2025 10:38 IST
The Australian Open witnessed riveting matches on its fifth day, with players like American 21st seed Ben Shelton triumphing over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Shelton's win came with a 6-3 6-3 6-7(4) 6-4 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz, seeded fourth, made quick work of Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin, finishing the match in just 82 minutes with a dominant 6-2 6-1 6-0 victory. On the same day, home favorite Alex de Minaur advanced to the third round after defeating Tristan Boyer.

Emma Raducanu continued her impressive run, overcoming Amanda Anisimova and despite her previous injuries, is now set to face Iga Swiatek. Notable wins also came from Gael Monfils and Elena Rybakina, marking an eventful day at Melbourne Park.

