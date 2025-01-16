Swiatek Brushes Aside Rankings Debate Ahead of Raducanu Showdown

In the lead-up to her third-round match at the Australian Open, Iga Swiatek played down the significance of rankings when faced with accomplished Grand Slam winners like Emma Raducanu. Ranked world number two, Swiatek is eager to clinch her first Australian Open title.

After conquering Rebecca Sramkova with ease, Swiatek, who has five major titles but fell in the semi-finals in Melbourne last year, is eyeing strong performances. Raducanu, overcoming injuries since her 2021 U.S. Open victory, showed form by beating Amanda Anisimova.

Swiatek, who lost her number one status to Aryna Sabalenka post a doping ban, remains undeterred. She emphasized focusing on tennis rather than rankings. Facing Raducanu next, she also considers possible challenges from top seeds like Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina.

