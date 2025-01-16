Left Menu

Swiatek and Raducanu Shine as Big Names Progress at Australian Open

Top-seeded players Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu powered through to the third round of the Australian Open, showcasing impressive performances. Swiatek defeated Rebecca Sramkova while Raducanu overcame an injury scare to beat Amanda Anisimova. On the men's side, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton advanced, continuing strong showings from American players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:12 IST
Under the bright Melbourne sun, Iga Swiatek showcased her dominance by advancing to the third round of the Australian Open, defeating Rebecca Sramkova with ease. Her victory came alongside those of fellow Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek's swift win set the tone for the day, with Raducanu shaking off an injury concern to secure a tough win over Amanda Anisimova. "I felt confident and maintained my momentum," Swiatek said post-match.

American men also dominated the third round entries, with Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton progressing. Fritz registered a commanding win, positioning himself for a match against French veteran Gael Monfils. Meanwhile, host nation hopes rest on Alex de Minaur, the eighth seed, following his solid win against Tristan Boyer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

