Top Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Setbacks, and Market Shifts
This article summarizes current sports news, including Justin Allgaier leading JR Motorsports at the Daytona 500, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon missing a Nuggets game, Elena Rybakina advancing in the Australian Open, and Tiger Woods' TGL debut attracting viewers. Other highlights include NBA schedule changes and NFL TV ratings decline.
Justin Allgaier is set to lead JR Motorsports in their inaugural NASCAR Cup Series attempt at the Daytona 500, the racing outfit confirmed. The reigning Xfinity Series champion, 38, boasts an impressive record with 25 wins and 282 top-10 finishes in his career.
In basketball news, the Denver Nuggets will be without center Nikola Jokic and forward Aaron Gordon for their home game against the Houston Rockets. Jokic is battling an elbow injury, while Gordon remains out due to calf injury management.
Meanwhile, tennis star Elena Rybakina advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating 17-year-old Iva Jovic decisively. Lastly, Tiger Woods' TGL debut surpassed NBA ratings, proving his continued drawing power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
