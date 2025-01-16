Top Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Setbacks, and Market Shifts

Justin Allgaier is set to lead JR Motorsports in their inaugural NASCAR Cup Series attempt at the Daytona 500, the racing outfit confirmed. The reigning Xfinity Series champion, 38, boasts an impressive record with 25 wins and 282 top-10 finishes in his career.

In basketball news, the Denver Nuggets will be without center Nikola Jokic and forward Aaron Gordon for their home game against the Houston Rockets. Jokic is battling an elbow injury, while Gordon remains out due to calf injury management.

Meanwhile, tennis star Elena Rybakina advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating 17-year-old Iva Jovic decisively. Lastly, Tiger Woods' TGL debut surpassed NBA ratings, proving his continued drawing power.

