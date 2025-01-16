Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets on Fifth Day at the Australian Open

The fifth day of the Australian Open witnessed intense matches and dramatic moments. Highlights included Danielle Collins advancing to face Madison Keys, Jannik Sinner overcoming Tristan Schoolkate, and Emma Raducanu eliminating Amanda Anisimova. Iga Swiatek continued her strong run, while several top seeds faced unexpected challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:07 IST
Thrills and Upsets on Fifth Day at the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

On the fifth day of the Australian Open, tennis fans were treated to thrilling matches and unexpected upsets. Former finalist Danielle Collins fought hard to advance, setting up an exciting clash with fellow American Madison Keys.

Jannik Sinner, the defending men's champion, overcame a shaky start against Tristan Schoolkate to secure his place in the third round. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu, battling a hip issue, knocked out Amanda Anisimova to earn a match against Iga Swiatek.

Top seed Iga Swiatek displayed her dominance with a swift victory, while notable early exits included Hubert Hurkacz and Frances Tiafoe. As the tournament progresses, the intensity and surprises continue to captivate audiences at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025