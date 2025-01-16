Thrills and Upsets on Fifth Day at the Australian Open

On the fifth day of the Australian Open, tennis fans were treated to thrilling matches and unexpected upsets. Former finalist Danielle Collins fought hard to advance, setting up an exciting clash with fellow American Madison Keys.

Jannik Sinner, the defending men's champion, overcame a shaky start against Tristan Schoolkate to secure his place in the third round. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu, battling a hip issue, knocked out Amanda Anisimova to earn a match against Iga Swiatek.

Top seed Iga Swiatek displayed her dominance with a swift victory, while notable early exits included Hubert Hurkacz and Frances Tiafoe. As the tournament progresses, the intensity and surprises continue to captivate audiences at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)