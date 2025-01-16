Ethiopian Champions Poised to Defend Titles at Tata Mumbai Marathon

In the high-stakes arena of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, defending champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Abersh Minsewo emphasized their preparedness and knowledge of the track as keys to retaining their titles this Sunday. Their confidence stems from rigorous training and past victories.

This year's 20th edition promises a head-to-head battle, primarily between Ethiopian and Kenyan athletes. The international men's elite category includes 17 competitors from Ethiopia and Kenya, with Berhanu chasing a hat-trick of wins, having triumphed in Berlin and Prague in 2024.

In the women's category, Minsewo is set to leverage her newfound experience, taking on seasoned athletes like Bahrain's Shitaye Eshete. Both Berhanu and Minsewo are banking on their intimate knowledge of the unchanged route and conditions to deliver standout performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)