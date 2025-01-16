Left Menu

Ethiopian Champions Poised to Defend Titles at Tata Mumbai Marathon

Ethiopian runners Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Abersh Minsewo are set to defend their titles at the 20th Tata Mumbai Marathon. The men's and women's elite categories are dominated by Ethiopian athletes, promising intense competition. Lemi seeks a third win, leveraging his experience and preparation, while Minsewo aims to excel based on track familiarity.

In the high-stakes arena of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, defending champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Abersh Minsewo emphasized their preparedness and knowledge of the track as keys to retaining their titles this Sunday. Their confidence stems from rigorous training and past victories.

This year's 20th edition promises a head-to-head battle, primarily between Ethiopian and Kenyan athletes. The international men's elite category includes 17 competitors from Ethiopia and Kenya, with Berhanu chasing a hat-trick of wins, having triumphed in Berlin and Prague in 2024.

In the women's category, Minsewo is set to leverage her newfound experience, taking on seasoned athletes like Bahrain's Shitaye Eshete. Both Berhanu and Minsewo are banking on their intimate knowledge of the unchanged route and conditions to deliver standout performances.

