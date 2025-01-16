Pope Francis: Resilient Spirit Amidst Physical Setbacks

Pope Francis experienced a fall at his Vatican residence, leading to an injury on his right forearm. The Vatican reported no fractures, and he proceeded with the day's engagements using a cloth sling for support.

This incident marks the second fall for the aged pontiff in recent weeks, following a previous slip in December. Despite these health issues, including past surgeries and ongoing pain, Francis maintains his commitment to leading the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church.

In his newly published autobiography, Francis dismisses health concerns and resignation rumors, stressing his capability to lead through intellect and compassion rather than physical strength.

