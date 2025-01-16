Odisha FC Grabs First Win in Indian Women's League with Thrilling Victory

Odisha Football Club marked their first victory in the current Indian Women's League season, triumphing over HOPS FC with a 2-0 victory at Ambedkar Stadium on Thursday.

Securing the win, Lynda Kom scored her second goal in two matches during the 66th minute, followed by Jennifer Yeboah's decisive strike in the 84th minute, handing HOPS FC their second consecutive home defeat.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, Nita FA achieved a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sethu FC. Despite P Malavika's early double, Nita FA responded through Gifty Acheampong and Jabamani Tudu. Sethu FC were reduced to 10 players when K Ngopawdi was dismissed in injury time, preserving Nita FA's unbeaten record in the league.

