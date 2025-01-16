Indian Shuttlers Shine at India Open: Sindhu and Kiran Make Waves

In a captivating display at the India Open, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Kiran George have stormed into the quarterfinals, showcasing their skill and determination.

Sindhu decisively defeated Japan's Manami Suizu, while Kiran showcased resilience by securing a victory over Alex Lanier in a thrilling match.

The tournament sees a mix of triumphs and defeats for the Indian contingent, alongside notable performances from international shuttlers like Viktor Axelsen and An Se-young advancing to the last eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)