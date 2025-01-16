Indian Shuttlers Shine at India Open: Sindhu and Kiran Make Waves
Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Kiran George advance to the quarterfinals at the India Open badminton tournament. They showcase remarkable resilience and skill to keep the home fans hopeful. Despite setbacks, other Indian players fight hard, while international contenders also make their mark in this prestigious event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a captivating display at the India Open, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Kiran George have stormed into the quarterfinals, showcasing their skill and determination.
Sindhu decisively defeated Japan's Manami Suizu, while Kiran showcased resilience by securing a victory over Alex Lanier in a thrilling match.
The tournament sees a mix of triumphs and defeats for the Indian contingent, alongside notable performances from international shuttlers like Viktor Axelsen and An Se-young advancing to the last eight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement