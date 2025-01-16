Fox Sports Tees Off with LIV Golf: A New Era in Broadcasting

Fox Sports has inked a multi-year media rights deal with LIV Golf, signaling a significant expansion in the league's U.S. presence. Starting next month, nearly the entire LIV Golf season will be aired live across Fox Sports' platforms, the network confirmed this Thursday.

'LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth,' remarked Scott O'Neil, the new CEO of LIV Golf, succeeding Greg Norman. This league has sparked substantial upheaval in the golf community, successfully enticing top talent away from the PGA Tour with promises of substantial earnings, consequently causing a stark division within the sport.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf aimed at unifying professional golf continue, although no agreement has yet been reached.

