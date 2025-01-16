Left Menu

Fox Sports Tees Off with LIV Golf: A New Era in Broadcasting

Fox Sports has secured a long-term deal to broadcast LIV Golf events in the U.S., marking a significant growth phase for the golf league. This move follows the leadership change in LIV Golf, with Scott O'Neil taking over as CEO. Negotiations for unifying professional golf continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:37 IST
Fox Sports Tees Off with LIV Golf: A New Era in Broadcasting

Fox Sports has inked a multi-year media rights deal with LIV Golf, signaling a significant expansion in the league's U.S. presence. Starting next month, nearly the entire LIV Golf season will be aired live across Fox Sports' platforms, the network confirmed this Thursday.

'LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth,' remarked Scott O'Neil, the new CEO of LIV Golf, succeeding Greg Norman. This league has sparked substantial upheaval in the golf community, successfully enticing top talent away from the PGA Tour with promises of substantial earnings, consequently causing a stark division within the sport.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf aimed at unifying professional golf continue, although no agreement has yet been reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025