Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Pioneers of Men's Doubles Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have become a powerful duo in men's doubles badminton, with their speed and height recognized by top competitors. The Indian pair is making waves internationally, highlighted by key wins and medals, including a recent victory at the India Open Super 750.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:58 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are gaining global recognition as a dominant force in men's doubles badminton. Their distinctive combination of speed, power, and height has been acknowledged by several top competitors in the sport.

Most recently, the pair advanced to the quarterfinals of the India Open Super 750 with a win over Japan's Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura. Among those impressed by their performance are Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chi-lin, the world No. 3 and Olympic silver medalists.

The Indian pair's relentless progress and landmark achievements, such as gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games and a bronze at the World Championships, underline their growing prowess. Satwik and Chirag's strategic gameplay and consistent performance make them formidable players on the international badminton circuit.

