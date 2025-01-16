Vidarbha Crushes Maharashtra to Secure Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Spot

Vidarbha secured a place in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final with a commanding 69-run victory over Maharashtra, thanks to impressive performances from Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, and Karun Nair.

Shorey and Rathod laid a formidable foundation with a solid opening partnership, adding 224 runs effortlessly. Their dismissals did not provide Maharashtra much respite as Karun Nair, with formidable support from Jitesh Sharma, further heightened Vidarbha's total to a staggering 380, propelled by Nair's explosive performance in the final overs.

Maharashtra's batting lineup, though resilient with efforts from Arshin Kulkarni and Ankit Bawne, faltered against Vidarbha's disciplined bowling, ultimately managing 311 for seven. Vidarbha's bowlers, Darshan Nalkande and Nachiket Bhute, played crucial roles, taking three wickets each, paving the way for Vidarbha's final clash with Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)