Remarkable Teen Triumph: Learner Tien Upsets Medvedev in Melbourne

In a stunning display of resilience and skill, 19-year-old American Learner Tien shocked the tennis world by upsetting Daniil Medvedev, a three-time Australian Open finalist, to advance to the tournament's third round.

The epic five-set match, which ended past midnight, saw Tien utilize his tactical acumen and raw determination to outmaneuver the seasoned Russian player. Despite a pivotal moment in the third set where Medvedev came back strong, Tien held his ground.

This victory marks Tien as the youngest American to reach the third round at the Australian Open since 18-year-old Pete Sampras in 1990. His journey continues against Corentin Moutet of France.

(With inputs from agencies.)