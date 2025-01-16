India Gears Up for 2036 Olympics: Dr Mandaviya Urges Corporates to Strengthen Sports Ecosystem Through PPPs

In a bid to transform India's sports ecosystem and prepare for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, convened the first-ever corporate round-table conference in New Delhi on Thursday. The conference aimed to foster Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to strengthen sports infrastructure, support athlete development, and position India among the top five global sports performers by 2047, coinciding with the nation’s centenary of independence.

Dr. Mandaviya urged corporate entities to adopt a single sport, ensuring focused investment and effective talent development. He highlighted the significance of aligning corporate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives with the government’s sports objectives, thereby fostering dedicated funding for Olympic Training Centres, athlete coaching, and district-level infrastructure development.

“The vision is clear: every corporate house focusing on one sport will enable optimal resource allocation, effective athlete branding, and streamlined talent nurturing, ensuring long-term results,” Dr. Mandaviya stated.

He also called for corporate support in upgrading sports facilities in district-level schools and establishing sports academies akin to the District Level Sports Schools model in Gujarat. The minister emphasized developing Olympic Training Centres, sports science labs, and performance testing facilities to provide athletes with cutting-edge resources.

Collaborative Insights from Corporate Leaders

The event witnessed participation from over 40 leading corporate houses and organizations actively involved in sports development. A dedicated Open House session, facilitated by Dr. Mandaviya, allowed these stakeholders to share their insights on fostering collaboration and driving India’s sporting excellence.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Sports, described the initiative as groundbreaking: “This is the first time the honourable Sports Minister engaged directly with the corporate sector for almost three hours, seeking our views on how to elevate Indian sports. The collaboration between the government and corporates can revolutionize the sports ecosystem, enabling us to achieve better results, including a strong medal tally at the 2036 Olympics.”

PK Sinha, Non-Executive Chairman of ICICI Bank, praised the emphasis on rural development: “Development of sports in rural areas is the need of the hour. With more than 6 lakh villages in India harboring untapped talent, nurturing these young athletes is vital. ICICI Bank is eager to partner with the government to enhance rural sports infrastructure and training programs.”

Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director of Dalmia Cement Bharat, expressed enthusiasm for youth engagement: “Children today spend 7-8 hours on mobile devices. Promoting sports, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, is critical for producing a healthier generation. The Dalmia Group, operating in 14 states and 27 cities, is keen on developing sports infrastructure at the district level, creating avenues for young talent to flourish.”

Expanding the Scope of Collaboration

The conference highlighted opportunities for corporates to become thematic partners for government programs, including Khelo India, indigenous sports, para sports, and sports for women. Discussions also touched upon the potential for corporates to support the establishment of sports academies, training centers, and science labs, ensuring athletes receive comprehensive support.

Dr. Mandaviya also emphasized the importance of hosting national sports leagues for disciplines yet to gain prominence and integrating performance analytics to enhance athlete preparation.

Aiming for a Global Sporting Legacy

This pioneering effort marks a significant step toward creating a world-class sports ecosystem in India. By leveraging corporate expertise and funding, the government envisions achieving sporting excellence on a global stage.

As India lays the groundwork to host the 2036 Olympic Games, the collaboration between the public and private sectors could prove instrumental in nurturing talent, enhancing infrastructure, and creating a sustainable sports culture. The conference sets the tone for long-term partnerships, ensuring India’s rise as a global sports leader.