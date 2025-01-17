Left Menu

ILO Maintains Constructive Dialogue with Saudi Arabia Amid World Cup Labor Scrutiny

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) engages with Saudi Arabia as it investigates labor rights abuses related to the 2034 World Cup host. ILO chief Gilbert Houngbo highlights ongoing constructive relations and aims to send more experts to Riyadh. Concerns exist over the 'kafala' system impacting migrant workers.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is fostering constructive relations with Saudi Arabia amid ongoing investigations into alleged labor rights abuses by the 2034 World Cup host. ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo announced plans to deploy more expert staff to Riyadh to address these issues.

Houngbo, speaking ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, acknowledged concerns about the 'kafala' employment system affecting migrant workers in Saudi Arabia. The ILO is actively investigating a formal complaint regarding this matter, filed by an international trade union.

Saudi Arabia's plans for the 2034 World Cup involve building and renovating stadiums in multiple cities. However, rights activists worry about insufficient safeguards to protect workers, reminiscent of issues faced during Qatar's World Cup preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

