Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Bids Farewell to Napoli for PSG Move

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the influential Napoli winger, announced his departure from the Italian club to join Paris St Germain. The Georgia international expressed gratitude to fans and teammates, highlighting his growth during his time there, and leaves following an illustrious Serie A campaign.

Updated: 17-01-2025 01:02 IST
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli's standout winger, has confirmed his transfer to Paris St Germain, posting an emotional farewell message to fans on social media. The Georgian international acknowledged his significant development during his tenure in Naples, both personally and professionally.

Kvaratskhelia, who joined Napoli in 2022, made a substantial impact on the club. He was named Serie A's player of the season for the 2022-23 campaign and played a pivotal role in securing Napoli's first Scudetto in 33 years, contributing 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 matches.

Despite his departure, Kvaratskhelia expressed lasting affection for Napoli and gratitude towards the club's coaches, staff, teammates, and fans. As he transitions to PSG, the 23-year-old winger leaves a legacy of memorable performances and heartfelt connections.

