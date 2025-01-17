Thrilling Draw: Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC Battle to 1-1 Stalemate

Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC delivered an exciting 1-1 draw at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the Indian Super League's 2024-25 season. Despite Mumbai City FC dominating possession with 60.8%, Punjab FC created more goal-scoring opportunities, managing five shots on target compared to their opponent's two.

The match's first pivotal moment occurred in the 14th minute when Mumbai City's Brandon Fernandes almost assisted an opener. His corner found Nikolaos Karelis, who failed to convert the chance by hitting the crossbar. Punjab's Luka Majcen opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, finishing a quick counter-attack.

Mumbai City FC equalized in the 58th minute through a collective team effort, culminating in a decisive finish from Karelis. Despite further attempts from both sides, neither could claim victory. Mumbai City FC, now in sixth place with 24 points, will face Mohammedan SC next, while eighth-placed Punjab prepares for Jamshedpur FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)