Thrilling Advances at Australian Open: A Dramatic Day on the Courts

The sixth day of the Australian Open featured intense matches, with Tommy Paul, Paula Badosa, and others advancing to the fourth round. Key highlights include Aryna Sabalenka's win over Clara Tauson and Donna Vekic's victory in a three-hour match. Popular players like Djokovic and Osaka also compete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:18 IST
The Australian Open witnessed exhilarating victories on its sixth day, with thrilling performances setting the pace. America's Tommy Paul decimated Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets, securing his place in the fourth round.

Paula Badosa of Spain overcame a second-set blip to win against Marta Kostyuk even as gusty conditions challenged her resolve. Her partner Stefanos Tsitsipas's guidance proved invaluable from the stands.

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka advanced after defeating Clara Tauson, while veteran players like Novak Djokovic continue to grace Melbourne Park with high-stakes matches ahead.

