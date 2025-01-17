Thrilling Advances at Australian Open: A Dramatic Day on the Courts

The Australian Open witnessed exhilarating victories on its sixth day, with thrilling performances setting the pace. America's Tommy Paul decimated Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets, securing his place in the fourth round.

Paula Badosa of Spain overcame a second-set blip to win against Marta Kostyuk even as gusty conditions challenged her resolve. Her partner Stefanos Tsitsipas's guidance proved invaluable from the stands.

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka advanced after defeating Clara Tauson, while veteran players like Novak Djokovic continue to grace Melbourne Park with high-stakes matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)