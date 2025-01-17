Sabalenka Overcomes Serving Struggles to Triumph at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning champion, battled against gusty conditions that disrupted her powerful serves during her hard-fought victory over Carla Tauson in the Australian Open's third round. The match began with an unusual streak of seven consecutive service breaks on Rod Laver Arena, drawing comparisons to Sabalenka's previous struggles at the 2022 San Diego event.

Despite facing a challenging start, Sabalenka attributed the initial service issues to the heavier tennis balls and hailed her resilience in adjusting her game accordingly. She recalled her past serving difficulties, including a notorious underarm serve incident in Adelaide that highlighted her issues three years ago. Since working with a biomechanics expert, Sabalenka has significantly improved, capturing her first Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park in 2023.

Sabalenka's triumph over Tauson in just over two hours extended her winning streak on the main showcourt. She remained focused on her upcoming matches, emphasizing determination and a positive mindset as key to her success. Her takeaway from the match was clear: approach every rally as crucial and maintain commitment regardless of the competition's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)