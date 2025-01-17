Left Menu

Stars Shine at National Sports Awards: A Celebration of Excellence

The National Sports Awards ceremony celebrated exceptional athletes at Rashtrapati Bhavan. While para-athletes received notable recognition for their Paralympic success, stars like Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh were also honored. The event highlighted the inspiring achievements and stories of perseverance amidst applause from attendees, including dignitaries and a Bollywood actor.

Stars Shine at National Sports Awards: A Celebration of Excellence
The prestigious National Sports Awards ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the event. The awards recognized notable athletes like Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh, but the spotlight was firmly on para-athletes, whose achievements at the Paris Paralympics won them widespread applause.

Among the celebrated athletes were Harmanpreet Singh and Praveen Kumar, both recipients of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna for their remarkable accomplishments. The ceremony also honored 32 recipients of the Arjuna Award, with an unprecedented 17 awards going to para-athletes for their medal-winning performances in Paris.

Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold-medalist, drew the most emotional response as he received the lifetime Arjuna Award. The packed Durbar Hall, with dignitaries and Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan among the attendees, reflected on the inspiring stories and the spirit of sportsmanship that defined the evening.

