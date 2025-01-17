Left Menu

India's U-19 Women Cricketers Set for Championship Showdown

India's U-19 women's cricket team, led by Niki Prasad, is poised to defend its title at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia. The squad includes top talents like Trisha G and Parunika Sisodia, aiming for victory among 16 competing teams, marked by fierce competition from England, Australia, and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's U-19 women cricketers are gearing up to dominate the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The team, eager to defend their title, will face off against formidable opponents starting with the West Indies.

Led by captain Niki Prasad, India won their inaugural title in 2023 and hopes to continue their winning streak. Key players like Trisha G and Parunika Sisodia have shown promising performances, contributing to the team's strength.

This year's tournament, divided into four groups and featuring 16 teams, promises intense matches, with India expected to face strong competition from cricket powerhouses such as England and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

