India's U-19 Women Cricketers Set for Championship Showdown

India's U-19 women cricketers are gearing up to dominate the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The team, eager to defend their title, will face off against formidable opponents starting with the West Indies.

Led by captain Niki Prasad, India won their inaugural title in 2023 and hopes to continue their winning streak. Key players like Trisha G and Parunika Sisodia have shown promising performances, contributing to the team's strength.

This year's tournament, divided into four groups and featuring 16 teams, promises intense matches, with India expected to face strong competition from cricket powerhouses such as England and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)