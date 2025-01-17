Belinda Bencic Advances as Naomi Osaka Retires

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic secured her place in the Australian Open's last 16 following the withdrawal of Naomi Osaka due to an abdominal strain. Osaka's injury, persisting since the season's outset, forced her retirement during their third-round match on Friday.

Bencic clinched the first set through a 7-6(3) tiebreak, capitalizing as Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, struggled with injury, which had earlier led to her withdrawal from the Auckland final. Despite a resilient start, Osaka's condition deteriorated, compelling her to bow out.

Bencic expressed sympathy for Osaka, acknowledging her struggles during the match. Now set to face third seed Coco Gauff, Bencic remains optimistic about Osaka's return to form as the season progresses.

