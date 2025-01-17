Left Menu

Belinda Bencic Advances as Naomi Osaka Retires

Belinda Bencic advanced to the Australian Open's last 16 after Naomi Osaka retired due to an abdominal strain. Osaka had struggled with the injury since early rounds, impacting her performance. Despite efforts to manage the injury, she withdrew, allowing Bencic to progress and face Coco Gauff next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:13 IST
Belinda Bencic Advances as Naomi Osaka Retires
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic secured her place in the Australian Open's last 16 following the withdrawal of Naomi Osaka due to an abdominal strain. Osaka's injury, persisting since the season's outset, forced her retirement during their third-round match on Friday.

Bencic clinched the first set through a 7-6(3) tiebreak, capitalizing as Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, struggled with injury, which had earlier led to her withdrawal from the Auckland final. Despite a resilient start, Osaka's condition deteriorated, compelling her to bow out.

Bencic expressed sympathy for Osaka, acknowledging her struggles during the match. Now set to face third seed Coco Gauff, Bencic remains optimistic about Osaka's return to form as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025