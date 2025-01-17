Coco Gauff Dominates at Australian Open, Advances to Fourth Round
Coco Gauff defeated Leylah Fernandez with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open. Gauff showed incredible form against Fernandez, overcoming a tough match and showcasing her skill. She will next face Belinda Bencic in the tournament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:23 IST
Coco Gauff showcased her superior form with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory over Leylah Fernandez, advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
The much-anticipated rematch between the two saw Gauff prevail with ease, despite adjustments from Fernandez since their last encounter at the United Cup.
Gauff's relentless performance even after a challenging third game of the first set highlights her determination and skill. Next, she faces Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic following Naomi Osaka's retirement from the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian Open 2025: Grand Slam's Prize Money Breakdown
Zheng Qinwen: China's Rising Tennis Star Aiming for Grand Slam Glory
Jim Courier's First Live Cricket Experience: A Grand Slam Champion's Thrill
Historic Grand Slam: Hady Habib Breaks New Ground for Lebanon
Nick Kyrgios's Disappointing Grand Slam Return