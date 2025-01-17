Coco Gauff Dominates at Australian Open, Advances to Fourth Round

Coco Gauff showcased her superior form with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory over Leylah Fernandez, advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The much-anticipated rematch between the two saw Gauff prevail with ease, despite adjustments from Fernandez since their last encounter at the United Cup.

Gauff's relentless performance even after a challenging third game of the first set highlights her determination and skill. Next, she faces Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic following Naomi Osaka's retirement from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)