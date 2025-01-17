Left Menu

Coco Gauff Dominates at Australian Open, Advances to Fourth Round

Coco Gauff defeated Leylah Fernandez with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open. Gauff showed incredible form against Fernandez, overcoming a tough match and showcasing her skill. She will next face Belinda Bencic in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:23 IST
Coco Gauff Dominates at Australian Open, Advances to Fourth Round
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff showcased her superior form with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory over Leylah Fernandez, advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The much-anticipated rematch between the two saw Gauff prevail with ease, despite adjustments from Fernandez since their last encounter at the United Cup.

Gauff's relentless performance even after a challenging third game of the first set highlights her determination and skill. Next, she faces Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic following Naomi Osaka's retirement from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025